Ankara: it would do no good to push on Russia

16 May. 13:40

Turkey must maintain a delicate diplomatic balance following Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview.

Kalin, who is also Erdogan's chief foreign policy adviser, said that it would do no good to take a more punitive stance against Russia, Reuters reported.

"They need someone - a trusted partner, negotiator, facilitator, moderator - someone in some position to be able to speak to the Russian side as well as to the Ukrainian side," he told, noting that Turkey has been able to maintain this position. "I think it is really in everybody's shared interest that everybody maintains a balanced position," Kalin added.

"There is no magic formula to resolve this overnight," the adviser said.