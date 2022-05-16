Wildberries launches direct sales of products of Armenian entrepreneurs

16 May. 14:30

Wildberries, the largest online retailer in Russia, has opened the company's first logistics center in Armenia, the company said today in a press release.

According to the company, this allows local companies to use the online trading platform to sell their products by using the Marketplace model (from sellers' own warehouses).

Entrepreneurs receive information about orders in real time and deliver goods to the sorting center, from where they are sent to buyers. In addition, the logistics facility also sorts out orders coming into the country.

At the first stage, Armenian companies will be able to use the Marketplace model only within the country, but in the future the geography will be expanded to other countries, including Russia.

For Armenian entrepreneurs the company has developed a simplified registration procedure on seller.wildberries.ru. To start selling, it is enough to undergo a short registration and post information about the products.