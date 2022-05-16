Russian gas transit via Ukraine drops to 46.8 mln cubic meters

16 May. 14:45

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) accepted transit booking totaling 46.8 million cubic meters of gas from Gazprom on Monday, the minimum bid since January of the current year.

Capacity was claimed for only one of two entry points - the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS). The application via the Sokhranivka GMS corridor was not accepted.

As of May 15, the initial request for entry into the GTSOU was 62.7 million cubic meters.

As reported, the GTSOU declared a force majeure with respect to transit via the Sohranivka gas metering station, citing its inability to carry out operational and technological control of the Novopskov compressor station.