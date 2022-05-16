PM of Belarus to visit Azerbaijan

16 May. 15:00

Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on May 18, according to the Belarusian government press service.

“The focus of the visit is concrete and practical. We need to find new directions to get opportunities to increase trade turnover if the Azerbaijani side has better offers from other states," Golovchenko said in a video commentary on the Telegram channel.

The two-day program includes a visit to Ganja Automotive Plant, Caspian Agro, and Inter Food international exhibitions, also Research Production Enterprise “IGLIM”.

A business meeting of the economic sector of Belarus and Azerbaijan is planned during the visit.