Sweden to send diplomatic delegation to Turkey to discuss NATO bid

16 May. 15:15

After having informal talks with Turkey on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Berlin, Sweden has announced it will send a diplomatic delegation to Turkey to discuss the country joining the alliance.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed that the delegation will visit Turkey and said it will be sent to Ankara very soon to evaluate the ruling Social Democratic Party's decision in favor of joining NATO.

"We will send a group of diplomats to hold discussions and have a dialogue with Turkey so we can see how this can be resolved and what this is really about," Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told public service broadcaster SVT similarly.