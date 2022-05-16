Turkey eliminates PKK terrorist in Syria

16 May. 15:45

The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Sunday eliminated a member of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Syria’s Ain al-Arab. The terrorist was implicated in the death of Turkish troops and personnel.

Ekrem Üstek, code-named Hayri, participated in the acts of terrorism in the southeastern Şırnak province from 2015 to 2016, Sabah reported.

The terrorist, sought by Turkish police, has a long PKK-linked criminal record. It was also found that the terrorist spent many years in prison in the 1990s for crimes including kidnapping on behalf of the PKK, supplying explosives and ammunition, attempted murder and abducting children for recruitment purposes.

The killing of Üstek in Ain al-Arab comes as the Turkish Armed Forces have been heavily targeting the border town in the past few days following a terror attack on Turkey’s Gaziantep province.