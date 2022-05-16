Georgia among safest countries for business tourism

16 May. 16:00

International online platform Boardroom has published an article on the potential of business tourism in Georgia, which informs the readers about the hotels and exhibition spaces of the country where large-scale conferences, meetings, congresses and forums can be held.

"Georgia is also considered the safest country in Europe and the sixth-safest in the world. Georgia ranks 37th in Europe for meetings, with 17 international association meetings held annually, each of which averages between 400 and 500 delegates," the article reads.

In 2019, Tbilisi played host to the 18th World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA) international convention, which brought 300 guides and representatives from 70 countries, and Expo Georgia hosts a number of events like Tbilisi Art Fair and Wine Expo Georgia.

The article about Georgia's business tourism potential was prepared in partnership with the Georgian National Tourism Administration.