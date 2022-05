16 May. 16:30

Turkish security forces detained a suicide bomber who had been planning to carry out an attack on behalf of the ISIS (terrorist group banned in Russia) on Monday.

The terrorist was detained in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province, the Interior Ministry said.

With the latest detention, Turkish security forces prevented 10 suicide attacks in the country since the beginning of 2022.

In January, Turkey arrested a member of ISIS execution team in northern Samsun province.