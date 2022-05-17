Azerbaijani gymnasts win two medals at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Portugal

17 May. 9:00

Portugal's Maia city hosted the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup on May 11-15, the Press Service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) said.

At the competition, the country was represented by Mixed Pair of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, Men's Pair of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, Women's Group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansum Mammadzade.

Mixed Pair of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, as well as Men's Pair of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev won bronze in mixed exercises.