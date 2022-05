17 May. 9:20

Brent oil futures for July delivery climbed to $115.1 on ICE in London, exchange data show. That’s the first time Brent topped $115 a barrel since March 28, 2022.

Trading data showed Brent at $115.1 a barrel, or up 0.84%, as of 04:28 in Moscow. WTI oil gained 0.61% to $112.5 a barrel.