Gett taxi app in Russia to stop working from June 1

17 May. 9:40

The Gett global office will stop supporting the Russian taxi aggregator application from June 1, 2022, the company’s press service said.

"The Gett service is available in Russia until June 1. Until that time, we undertake to fulfill all our transportation obligations. From June 1, the application will no longer work," the press service said.

The Gett global office also informed drivers and partners that the application for drivers will be discontinued from May 31, 2022.

In March 2022, Gett decided to reorganize its Russian division.