Putin and Pashinyan hold talks after CSTO summit

17 May. 11:00

Moscow and Yerevan saw a good growth in bilateral trade last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The Russian leader noted that they are in regular contact with the Armenian prime minister "on all issues on the bilateral agenda and on regional problems."

"Nevertheless, we always have a lot to discuss, taking into account the intensity of our dialogue," Putin said. "I would like to note that we saw a considerable growth in bilateral trade last year and investments continue."

Apart from that, in his words, Russia and Armenia continue their joint efforts "to settle the Karabakh problem in the trilateral format, together with the partners from Azerbaijan."

Earlier on Monday, Putin spoke at the CSTO summit and held bilateral meetings with the Belarusian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Tajik leaders.