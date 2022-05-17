Swedish, Finnish ministers to head to Turkey for NATO talks

17 May. 11:20

The foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland plan to travel "soon" to Turkey for talks to address Ankara's objections to NATO membership for the two Nordic countries, news agency TT reported, citing the Swedish foreign office.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto would meet their Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the capital, TT reported.

Turkey’s TRT television channel reported on Monday that Finland and Sweden, which are seeking to join NATO but Turkey objects against it, refused to satisfy Ankara’s request for the extradition of 33 people suspected of the involvement in the activities of groups recognized as terrorists in Turkey, in particular the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). According to TRT, some of the requests were turned down and some were unanswered at all.