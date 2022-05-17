Italy’s Eni ready to pay for Russian gas in rubles - report

17 May. 11:40

Italian energy giant Eni SpA is poised to comply with Russian demands and open a bank account in rubles, after the European Union softened its stance in a standoff with the Kremlin over crucial gas supplies.

According to people familiar with the situation, Eni will move to open accounts in rubles and euros with Gazprombank by Wednesday so that it can make payments on time this month and avoid any risks to gas supplies.

One of the people familiar with the situation said the company was waiting for those guidelines to be formally published before acting.

An Eni spokesman said the company doesn’t comment on rumor and has not started the procedure for opening two accounts.