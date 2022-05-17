Turkey may be expelled from NATO for objecting Sweden, Finland bids - report

17 May. 16:00

Turkey may lose its NATO membership, as it objects Sweden's and Finland´s bids to join the alliance, contributor to CNN David Andelman wrote.

There was a lot of thought given toward banishing Turkey from NATO anyway - especially after Erdogan bought Russian S-400 air defense systems from Russia three years ago. According to the expert, this might not be so far-fetched. "And few want to risk losing the largest standing army within NATO after the US, especially one that also commands the strategic Bosporus and access to the Black Sea," Andelman believes,

"The 'unanimity' rule was foolish to begin with and now is the time to test it," Harvard Professor Robert I. Rotberg, founding director of the Intrastate Conflict program at the Kennedy School of Government, said.