Lavrov: Russia won’t be left without Internet

17 May. 17:00

Russia won’t be left without the Internet, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I assure you that the tasks clearly set now by president [Vladimir Putin] will be implemented, and neither you nor I will be left without the Internet," Lavrov said, speaking at the New Horizons educational marathon conference.

"I have no doubt that Russian youths, Russian brains addressing the use of the Internet and other modern technologies, will allow us to live a normal life and secure us leading positions in all these processes," the Russian top diplomat said.

Earlier today, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev said there are no plans to block the YouTube video hosting service in Russia.