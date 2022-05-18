Swedish, Finnish ambassadors to submit NATO membership applications on May 18

18 May. 9:00

Sweden and Finland will jointly submit requests to join NATO early on Wednesday, May 18, the Finnish mission to the alliance said in a Twitter post on Tuesday evening.

"Finnish Ambassador Klaus Korhonen and Swedish Ambassador Axel Wernhoff will deliver letters expressing their countries’ interest to apply for NATO membership to [NATO Secretary General] Jens Stoltenberg tomorrow, Wednesday, at 8:00 CET [09:00 Moscow time]," the post says.

The Finnish parliament voted 188 to eight on Tuesday in favor of Finland’s applying for NATO membership. The Swedish government gave its approval to NATO membership on Monday.