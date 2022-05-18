Australia blacklists Russian journalists, officials, organizations

18 May. 10:00

The government of Australia has imposed sanctions on eight Russian journalists, a number of governmental officials and legal entities, the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Among the affected journalists are Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev, RT Director General Alexey Nikolov, journalist Sergey Brilev, Gazprom Media Holding Director General Alexander Zharov, TV host Mikhail Leontyev, and military correspondents Yevgeny Poddubny, Alexander Kots and Dmitry Steshin. Besides, Australia blacklisted Victory Museum Director Alexander Shkolnik, acting emergencies minister Alexander Chupriyan, first deputy director of Russia’s FSB security service Sergey Korolev and first deputy head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Nikolay Bogdanovsky.

The sanctions-hit companies are Russian private military company Vagner and two Belarusian enterprises: a manufacturer of tracked vehicles, Minotor-service, and the Radar Construction Bureau.