Sweden expresses desire to expand cooperation with Turkey

18 May. 11:00

Sweden's prime minister Magdalena Andersson expressed her country's will to expand cooperation with Turkey within NATO.

Speaking at a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto in Stockholm, Magdalena Andersson said Sweden cares about negotiating with Turkey on her country's bid for NATO membership.

"Like NATO and the EU, Sweden also stands for fighting all forms of terrorism," she said, adding that they are ready for dialogue with Turkey "to discuss and resolve existing question marks."

Saying that she is ready to pay a visit to Turkey regarding the issue, Andersson confirmed that Finland and Sweden are to submit their bids to join the military alliance together on Wednesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

For his part, Niinisto said he was surprised over Turkey opposing Finland and Sweden's NATO membership and voiced readiness for negotiations with Ankara.