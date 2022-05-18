Russia opens land borders with Georgia

18 May. 11:20

Russian citizens are allowed to enter Georgia by land without any special permission starting from May 17, according to a document published on the official Internet portal of legal information of Russia.

Previously, during crossing Russia's land border with Georgia, it was required to prove that the purpose of the trip was for education, work, medical treatment, or other urgent reasons.

Such restrictions were introduced by government decree No. 763-dated March 27, 2020, which, due to the coronavirus pandemic, temporarily restricted traffic through automobile, rail, and other checkpoints.

After the adoption of this document, there is no need to provide special permission for Russian citizen travelers to enter Georgia. They must have a vaccination certificate or a coronavirus PCR negative result made within 72 hours of departure to Georgia.