Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire from Armenian side

Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar district were subjected to intensive fire by the Armenian armed forces units from the positions on the state border in Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms of various calibers and machine guns on the night of May 18, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan’s positions near Zaylik in the Kalbajar region came under intensive gunfire, the ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijani army units "took appropriate response measures", according to the statement.