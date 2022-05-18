Turkey to agree to Sweden, Finland NATO membership if...

18 May. 13:00

Turkey has demanded that European countries end restrictions on the export of weapons, as well as the lifting of US sanctions for the purchased Russian S-400 systems, in return for agreeing to the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO, Bloomberg reported.

Three senior Turkish officials told the agency that Ankara insists that Sweden and Finland “recognize its concerns about Kurdish militias – both inside Turkey and across its borders in Syria and Iraq.” They noted that, in addition to recognizing the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as a terrorist organization, the same should be done with all groups associated with it.

Apart from that, Turkey reportedly demanded that Sweden and Finland, along with other European countries, end the arms export restrictions they imposed on Turkey following the Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria in 2019, aimed at pushing the Kurdish Defense Units (YPG) away from its border and create a so-called safe zone to encourage Syrian refugees to return home.

Ankara has also other demands from the NATO alliance itself. One of them is the resumption of the program for the production of US F-35 fighters, from which Ankara was excluded after acquiring Russian S-400 systems. Ankara also demanded the US allow the purchase of dozens of F-16 aircraft and upgrade the kits for its existing fleet.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey cannot agree to the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO, since these countries have refused to extradite "terrorists" and imposed sanctions against Ankara. He added that the two Nordic nations should not bother sending delegations to convince Turkey of their bids.