‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’ being prepared - Kremlin

18 May. 14:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual question and answer session, Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, is planned to be held this year, with preliminary preparations already being under way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.

"Indeed, the ‘Direct Line’ is mentioned in our plans, but the date is yet to be set," he said. "The dates are yet unknown, but preliminary preparations are under way."

The spokesman said there would be no connection between the dates of the Direct Line and the president’s annual state of the nation address to the Russian parliament, the Federal Assembly.

When asked whether the state of the nation address could be delivered in the second half of 2022, the Kremlin spokesman replied: "No dates [have been set] yet."