Two international exhibitions open in Baku

18 May. 15:00

The 15th Caspian Agro international agricultural exhibition and the 27th InterFood Azerbaijan international food industry exhibition opened at Baku Expo Center on May 18.

The exhibitions have been visited by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov, Israeli Ambassador George Deek and other officials.

The exposition has been deployed in three halls, as well as in the open area of ​​the Baku Expo Center.

Agricultural and food industry products and services of nearly 450 companies from 24 countries are being presented at Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan.

As part of the exhibitions, it’s planned to hold B2B meetings, Chefs Cup, Balik Ekmek fish festival, panel discussions and a number of other events.

The exhibitions will last until May 20.