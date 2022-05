18 May. 15:40

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky has been appointed as head of the LDPR faction in the lower house of Russia’s parliament, spokesman for the LDPR faction Alexander Dyupin announced on Wednesday.

"Members of the LDPR faction in the State Duma elected Leonid Slutsky as the faction’s permanent head by a majority of votes," the press secretary said.

Slutsky was appointed acting head of the faction after the death of LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky.