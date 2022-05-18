Georgian markets start selling meat with QR codes

18 May. 16:00

Meat products on market counters in Georgia will be presented with QR codes starting today to enable consumers to receive information about the product they buy through smartphone-friendly quick response barcodes.

Meat labeling in Georgia is mandatory based on the current legislation, with the QR codes now added to the requirement. Consumers scanning the codes will receive additional details about the place of origin, visual data, date of slaughter, and more.

The project will be implemented with the initiative of the National Food Agency of Georgia and supported by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s Animal Identification-Registration System, the Food Agency announced on Wednesday, adding it would provide hardware to slaughterhouses across the country for the purpose.

Deputy head of the Agency Vasil Basiladze called the move “another step forward in protecting the interests of consumers".

In line with requirements in agreements signed with the European Union, the National Food Agency has been conducting animal identification since 2012 and 2017. In addition to the support of the FAO System, an integrated animal registration programme and database are being introduced in Georgia.