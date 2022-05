18 May. 16:45

Baku wants to normalize relations with Armenia and sign peace agreement with Yerevan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda in an expanded format on May 18.

"Our position is very open. We want to sign peace agreement with Armenia. We want to normalize relations and to turn the page of hostility. So, Mr. President, there are a lot of things to discuss between the delegation members," the Azerbaijani head of state said.