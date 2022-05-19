Turkey says its security concerns should be met as Sweden, Finland seek NATO entry

19 May. 12:00

Turkey's security concerns should be met, the country's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sweden and Finland's NATO applications.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has been in support of NATO's open-door policy for new members, adding: "We understand their security concerns, but Turkey's security concerns should also be met."

"We have also legitimate security concerns that they have been supporting terrorist organizations," said Cavusoglu, adding that another issue was export restrictions on Turkish defense products.

"We already expressed our concerns and I had a candid and direct talk with two colleagues," he said.