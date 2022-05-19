Azerbaijani President: we want to see South Caucasus as region of peace and cooperation

19 May. 13:00

We want to see the South Caucasus as a region of peace, cooperation and interaction, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

"I think that after the second Karabakh war, there is an opportunity to create this format of cooperation. We have also exchanged views about that with our Georgian colleagues which also very positively consider this option but unfortunately Armenia is not willing so far to give a start, initial start to a trilateral format of interaction in the South Caucasus," he noted.

"I think that these opportunities should not be missed, because now is the time for the South Caucasus to demonstrate its commitment to peace, security and stability," Ilham Aliyev stressed.

"We do hope that Armenia remains committed to its initial position, which includes the adoption of these principles, and this serves as a basis for the signing of a peace agreement," the head of state said.