Borrell: EU to support implementation of Baku-Yerevan peace deal if it is reached

19 May. 13:20

EU will support implementation of peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan if it is reached, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

"Well, we really would appreciate a lot if this agreement could be reached. And we have been engaged with the two parties in order for them to really look for this agreement with the best will," he noted.

"We are far away from that yet. But if this happens, the European Union will provide any help that we can in order to support the implementation of the agreement," Borrell added.