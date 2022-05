19 May. 15:00

The dollar fell below 62 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since January 2020.

As of 11:48 Moscow time, the dollar fell by 2.31% to 61.98 rubles. By 12:01 Moscow time, the dollar accelerated its decline to 61.89 rubles (-2.45%). The euro fell to 64.65 rubles (-3.07%).

At the same time, the MOEX index lost 0.54% and reached 2,432.13 points. The RTS index rose by 2.07% to 1,237.61 points.