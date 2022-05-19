Yerevan explains why Armenian-Azerbaijani commission meeting on delimitation cancelled

19 May. 16:00

A meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border may take place any time soon, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"A meeting [of the Armenian-Azerbaijani commission] did not take place, but I can assure you that we will continue discussions on arranging this meeting," Mirzoyan said at a press briefing in Brussels before the start of a meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council.

There are certain technical details that the sides need to sort out, he said.

"I hope that this meeting will finally take place in the coming days or weeks," Mirzoyan said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said earlier that Armenia had twice refused to hold meetings on border delimitation.