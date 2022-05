20 May. 11:40

The dollar fell below 61.4 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since January 2020.

As of 10:04 Moscow time, the dollar fell by 0.53 rubles to 61.38 rubles. The euro fell by 0.15 ruble to 64.25 rubles.

As of 10:14, the dollar fell below 61 rubles for the first time since January 2020 and below 60 rubles for the first time since April 2018.