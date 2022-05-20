U.S. Senate approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid

20 May. 12:00

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved nearly $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine on Thursday sending the bill to the White House for U.S. President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the emergency package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest U.S. aid package for Ukraine to date. All 11 no votes were from Republicans.

The House of Representatives passed the spending bill on May 10, also with every "no" vote from Republicans. It stalled in the Senate after Republican Senator Rand Paul refused to allow a quick vote. Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control both the House and Senate, but Senate rules require unanimous consent to move quickly to a final vote on most legislation. read more

Some of those who voted "no" said they opposed spending so much when the United States has a huge national debt.