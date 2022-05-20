Russian Chief of Staff speaks with U.S. counterpart for first time since February 24

20 May. 12:40

Chief of the Russian general staff Valery Gerasimov spoke with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday, the first such conversation between the two since February 24, according to the Pentagon.

Gerasimov spoke by phone with spoke with his U.S. counterpart and they “discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open,” Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout of the conversation.

The Pentagon did not provide further information on the conversation.