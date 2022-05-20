Russian Export Center: Russia increases trade with Azerbaijan

20 May. 14:15

Russia's trade turnover with India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is growing at an impressive pace, despite the difficulties in global relations, Vice President of the Russian Export Center Stanislav Georgievsky said.

"The positive dynamics of trade of key partner countries located along the North-South transport corridor is an occasion to take advantage of the situation and involve regulators of all interested countries in order to remove barriers preventing them from using the unique advantages of this logistics route," Sputnik Azerbaijan cited Georgievsky as saying.

According to him, it is important to work out the logistical connectivity, interaction with partners and the financial system connectivity. "Solving these issues will help increase Russian exports and make the North-South logistics corridor even more efficient," the vice president emphasized.

In addition, he said that Russia is actively cooperating with partners. "We have a Russian-Iranian platform, we are planning events in India, we are working with colleagues from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," Georgievsky added.