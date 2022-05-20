Cavusoglu: Armenia must respond to Azerbaijan's peace approaches

20 May. 14:30

The Armenian administration is under pressure by radicals within the country as well as the diaspora outside, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, speaking on Yerevan and Baku’s attempts to normalize relations and possible peace deal.

Following a U.N. global forum on migration, Çavuşoğlu underlined that Azerbaijan has displayed a will for peace and stability in the region after its victory and reminded that it proposed to Armenia a comprehensive peace agreement.

He said that Turkey supported the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and described it as a positive development.

“We always state that Armenia now must respond to these well-intentioned approaches and we do encourage these. We see that the Armenian administration is under pressure by radicals within the country as well as the diaspora outside," Daily Sabah cited the diplomat as saying.