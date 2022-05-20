Venezuelan President reports receiving booster dose of Sputnik Light

20 May. 15:15

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reported getting a booster dose of the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus on Thursday.

"I received a booster dose, it was Sputnik Light, on the same day with Cecilia (his spouse)," he told La Hora de la Salsa radio program.

The head of state urged Venezuelan citizens not to postpone revaccination. "This year, we will need to get two booster shots," TASS cited him as saying.

The Venezuelan president received the first Sputnik V jab in March 2021.

At the end of February, he stated that the authorities surpassed the target anti-coronavirus vaccination figures of the adult population and that the country’s residents "were fully inoculated." The Latin American republic launched revaccination in early January.