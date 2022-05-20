Kyrgyzstan to host First Eurasian Economic Forum

20 May. 15:30

The Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek will host the First Eurasian Economic Forum on May 26, 2022, according to Kabar.

The main theme of the Forum is "Eurasian Economic Integration in the Era of Global Changes. New opportunities for investment activity".

At a time of change and global turmoil, Eurasian integration creates a successful foundation for economic growth and development. The planned economic forum should demonstrate this once again.

The official website of the Eurasian Economic Forum forum forum.eaeunion.org has opened registration for the thematic sessions of the forum.