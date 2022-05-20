Coronavirus may already be classified as seasonal disease - top sanitary doctor

20 May. 15:45

The coronavirus infection may now be categorized as a seasonal acute respiratory viral disease, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said.

"We really hope that we will be able to say - and we won’t have grounds for anything else - that the season of acute respiratory viral infections which by now can also include the novel coronavirus is coming to an end," TASS cited her as saying.

According to the top sanitary doctor, the sanitary watchdog will formulate its final stance on the results of the epidemic season within a week. She noted that nowadays the coronavirus situation in Russia is stabilizing while a decrease in incidence has been observed for 13 weeks in a row.

"We are very closely monitoring the situation, especially after the holidays when there were a lot of contacts, a large volume of migration," she added.