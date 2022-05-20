Defense ministers of CSTO countries to meet on May 24

20 May. 16:00

Defense chiefs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member-countries will discuss new challenges and security threats at a meeting on May 24, the CSTO press service said on Friday.

The meeting to be held by video conference will be chaired by Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, the press service said in a statement.

The defense ministers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas and the organization’s Joint Staff chief, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, are scheduled to participate.

Among other things, the participants are expected to consider establishing joint radiological, chemical and biological defense units, the CSTO press service said. Research for electronic warfare and training military personnel in the sphere will also be discussed.