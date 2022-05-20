Gas supplies from Russia to Finland to be cut starting May 21

20 May. 17:00

Finland's Gasum has informed that imports of natural gas from Russia will be cut on Saturday, May 21, at 7:00 am local time (coincides with Moscow time), according to a respective statement published on the Finnish state-owned gas company’s website on Friday.

"On the afternoon of Friday May 20, Gazprom Export informed Gasum that natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum’s supply contract will be cut on Saturday May 21, 2022 at 07.00," the statement said.

Starting from May 21, during the upcoming summer season, the company will supply natural gas to its customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline, the statement said. The company’s gas filling stations in the gas network area will continue in normal operation.

Gasum said in a statement earlier this week that it did not accept Gazprom Export's requirement to switch to ruble payments and would consequently not make payments in rubles or under Gazprom Export’s proposed payment arrangement.