Beijing increases imports from Russia sharply

20 May. 17:30

China has spent more than $6 billion on Russian energy products, increasing purchases by 75% compared to last year's level, Bloomberg reports.

It is noted that the total volume of liquefied natural gas supplies in China has decreased by more than a third due to a decrease in demand amid a sharp outbreak of coronavirus infection.

At the same time, the agency emphasized that the share of Russian gas in imports has increased sharply - China has purchased 80% more Russian fuel than last year (463 thousand tons). The crude oil supplies volume increased by 4% to 6.55 million tons.