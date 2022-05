20 May. 18:50

Russia's Gazprom Export will suspend gas supplies to the Finnish company Gasum tomorrow. This was reported in the company's press service.

The report clarifies that the reason for the supplies termination is the lack of payment: the payment from Gasum for the supply of "blue fuel" was not received in April, TASS writes.

Deliveries will be resumed after payment for gas in rubles, the company said.