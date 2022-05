20 May. 19:58

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel will meet in Brussels on May 22, the EU press service reported.

In addition to the trilateral meeting, Michel will meet Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan in a one-on-one format.

It should be noted that this will be the third meeting in this format. Previous meetings took place in December 2021 and April 2022 in Brussels.