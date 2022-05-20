Kosachev: Russia and Azerbaijan can sign treaty on biological safety

20 May. 20:10

Russia expects to sign a biosafety treaty with Azerbaijan soon, Konstantin Kosachev, the Federation Council's Deputy speaker, co-chairman of the parliamentary commission to investigate the US biolaboratories activities in Ukraine, said.

According to him, Russia has four memoranda on cooperation in the field of biosafety today - with Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.

"The development of such documents is underway and at a very high stage of readiness with our other four neighbors - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan", Interfax-Azerbaijan quoted the parliamentarian.