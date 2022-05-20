WHO: Monkeypox could accelerate spread in summer

20 May. 21:35

The incidence of monkeypox could jump this summer due to mass events, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said.

"We are approaching the summer period in Europe, which is accompanied by mass gatherings, festivals and parties. I am concerned that the virus spread may accelerate", Interfax quoted him with reference to the European media.

The WHO Regional Director for Europe noted that the virus has been detected in at least eight European countries in recent days, outside of Europe the disease has also been registered in Australia, Canada and the United States.