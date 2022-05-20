International conference on economics of culture to be held in Shusha

20 May. 22:20

The international scientific-practical conference "Economics of Culture: Development Impulses from the City of Shusha" will be held in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan in autumn.

The event will take place on September 18-19. It is organized by the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the city of Shusha, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, ADA University, the Karabakh Revival Foundation and the Institute of Economics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The two directions will be discussed during the conference: the creation of a new economy and the development of cultural spheres in Karabakh, as well as the formation of a creative economy in the city of Shusha.