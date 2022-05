21 May. 10:30

On Saturday, May 21, two earthquakes occurred in Georgia in two hours, the National Center for Seismic Monitoring of the Institute of Earth Sciences informs.

The first earthquake with a 3.6-magnitude occurred at 06:12 local time (05:12 Moscow time). The epicentre of the tremors was located near Borjomi.

The second earthquake with a 3.3-magnitude was recorded at 08:42 (07:42 Moscow time). The epicentre was located near Dedoplistskaro, Sputnik Georgia reports.