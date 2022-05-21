US to help allies cope with anti-Russian sanctions’ consequences

21 May. 10:55

The US is working to minimize the impact of anti-Russian sanctions imposed in connection with the special operation in Ukraine on allies and partners, including Kazakhstan, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at talks in Washington with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Following the meeting, the head of the press service of the US Foreign Ministry, Ned Price, said that the Secretary of State also thanked his colleague for the generous humanitarian assistance provided by Kazakhstan to the people of Ukraine, both at the government level and by individuals.